https://hannity.com/media-room/literally-your-job-georgia-dem-asks-minimum-wage-is-left-up-to-the-states-how-does-that-work/

THIS IS REAL: Georgia Dem Asks ‘How the Hell Does a Coyote Bring a Whole Human Across the Border?’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago

Comments by Georgia State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick went viral on social media during the final presidential debate Thursday night after the Democrat asked how a Coyote “could bring a whole human being across the border?”

The President was commenting on human trafficking when he mentioned “Coyotes,” a widely acknowledged term for a person paid by illegal immigrants to safely guide them across the US-Mexico border.

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking,” posted the Georgia Democrat.

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

“Chief Deputy Whip of Georgia House Democrats,” responded a reporter with the Washington Examiner.