THIS IS REAL: Georgia Dem Asks ‘How the Hell Does a Coyote Bring a Whole Human Across the Border?’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago
Comments by Georgia State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick went viral on social media during the final presidential debate Thursday night after the Democrat asked how a Coyote “could bring a whole human being across the border?”
The President was commenting on human trafficking when he mentioned “Coyotes,” a widely acknowledged term for a person paid by illegal immigrants to safely guide them across the US-Mexico border.
“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking,” posted the Georgia Democrat.
Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate
— Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020
“Chief Deputy Whip of Georgia House Democrats,” responded a reporter with the Washington Examiner.
BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.”
“Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden.
Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.