President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Pensacola, Florida.

All times Eastern.

—

8:21 PM: Trump predicts that on November 4 everyone will open up because they are locking down states to “deflate the numbers.” Trump says the GDP numbers are going to be so good that it won’t matter. Trump says the country will come back stronger because of the strong foundation that was set during the last three years.

Trump ways Biden will increase regulations, dissolve borders, and confiscate guns. He warns Biden will also take away private health care and terminate religious liberty.

8:19 PM: Trump says Sleepy Joe will give you the “biggest tax cut in history.”

8:17 PM: Trump promises record prosperity, epic job growth, and vaccine. He says we want normal life to fully resume. Trump says China bought large amounts of soy and corn because they know we are not happy with them.

“Next year is going to be more successful than last year,” Trump says.

8:15 PM: Trump talks about drug prices going down and now he says he is “going for the big one” with “favored nations.” Trump talks about protecting the police and the Second Amendment and defending borders while maintaining energy independence.

He says Biden “made a big mistake.” He asks if Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio are watching. Trump thinks Biden lost five or six states with his answer on transitioning from oil. Trump talks about low gasoline prices like a “tax cut.”

8:13 PM: Trump says Biden was as “sharp as a tack” in the debate last night. He says Biden works for Big Tech and Big Media. “They’re his boss,” Trump says.

8:10 PM: Trump about to take the stage to get the rally started. Trump says “there’s something going on out there” and the other side is getting “nervous.” Trump says Democrats are thinking this is worse than four years ago.

Air Force One has landed at Pensacola Airport. President Trump will be speaking shortly in his second campaign rally of the day. You can see the plane off in the distance. pic.twitter.com/ywFcC0oAN3 — Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) October 23, 2020

7:50 PM: Air Force One landing in Pensacola.

A large crowd of Trump supporters has gathered at the Pensacola International Airport for tonight’s Trump Rally. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@pnj⁩ pic.twitter.com/LSKpCKQi0n — tony (@tgibersonpnj) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump in Pensacola: Vendors set up shop along the route where people are waiting for the president’s rally tonight selling all kinds of memorabilia. https://t.co/IH3mp1Te5g — PNJ (@pnj) October 23, 2020

President Trump’s supporters lined the street into the venue just outside the Pensacola International Airport. Many of them tell me they’re very excited to be here. @mynbc15 #trumprallyflorida pic.twitter.com/tQEiHJPM5P — Laura Barczewski (@LcBarczewski) October 23, 2020

