We all heard you say it, Joe.

And the way Biden’s spox is spinning, and the way the media are trying to help him spin, tells us how BAD this admission actually was for him. To be fair, we all knew what his intentions around fossil fuels would be but hearing him admit it … *chef’s kiss*

Biden’s team seeks to clarify Biden’s remarks on the oil industry, with @KBeds saying that Biden was referring to ending oil subsidies. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) October 23, 2020

Suuuuuuure.

Tweeps ain’t buyin’ it.

Then that’s what #Sleepy .@JoeBiden should have said. Joe was not clear, coherent, understandable or honest. As @realDonaldTrump said, a typical all talk, do nothing politician. Joe had 47 yrs to make a mark & did nothing but enrich himself & family. We can’t afford Joe. #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) October 23, 2020

Joe clearly had several answers memorized and when he got knocked off his game he totally fell apart.

Which we sort of figured would be the case.

So is this coming out of his Malarkey Factory, then? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 23, 2020

Totally.

Well he sure seemed pretty positive . I mean he looked right into the camera and said so — Diane B (@dmb1031) October 23, 2020

That isn’t what he said and @realDonaldTrump put all his anti franking comments out there too. Joe is terrible and you partisan fools need to stop covering for him. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) October 23, 2020

What he said.

I think you meant to tweet this… Biden’s team seeks to flip-flop* Biden’s remarks on the oil industry, with @KBeds saying that Biden was referring to ending oil subsidies. — Chris Hennessey 🇺🇸 (@irishsoxfan34) October 23, 2020

Zero emissions by 2025 is code for no more subsidies? Weird. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) October 23, 2020

So weird.

Baloney. This wasn’t the first time he’s said it. — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) October 23, 2020

He clarified it himself. He plans on ending fossil fuel… with a transition. But thanks for carrying his water. — David O’Connell (@dangerdaveoc) October 23, 2020

Trump destroyed him in that debate without going full Trump. It was great.

And the media knows it.

