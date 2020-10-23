https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/malarkey-media-trying-to-protect-sleepy-joe-biden-after-his-comments-on-closing-the-oil-industry-just-makes-him-look-worse/

We all heard you say it, Joe.

And the way Biden’s spox is spinning, and the way the media are trying to help him spin, tells us how BAD this admission actually was for him. To be fair, we all knew what his intentions around fossil fuels would be but hearing him admit it … *chef’s kiss*

Suuuuuuure.

Tweeps ain’t buyin’ it.

Joe clearly had several answers memorized and when he got knocked off his game he totally fell apart.

Which we sort of figured would be the case.

Totally.

What he said.

So weird.

Trump destroyed him in that debate without going full Trump. It was great.

And the media knows it.

***

Related:

‘Whiny and ignorant at BEST’: Mollie Hemingway SHUTS Karen Tumulty down for playing the ‘woman card’ to defend Lesley Stahl

MUH RUSSIA! Richard Grenell BUSTS Biden spox who’s already doing damage control around Hunter and tonight’s debate

‘Additional 10% provided to Hunter for the ‘big guy”: Separate docs detail Biden family links to Chinese business deal and YIKES

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...