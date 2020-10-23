https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/mark-levin-slams-biden-joe-biden-laziest-candidate-history/

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a work ethic problem.

“Joe Biden is the laziest candidate in history. Avoiding all scrutiny,” Levin tweeted Thursday.

In a related tweet the previous day, he added, “Joe Biden is the least energized person to ever run for President. His work ethic is non-existent.”

Biden has essentially held no in-person campaign events from March through August, save a much scaled-back Democratic National Convention speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Since that time he’s maintained a very light schedule, often calling a lid in the morning to let the media know they will have nothing to cover, nor any chances to ask questions of the candidate.

The events he has held have generally been for a few dozen people at the most, in contrast to the tens of thousands coming to Trump rallies.

In a shocking move, the Biden campaign announced they would be holding no events from Sunday through Thursday night’s debate, the New York Post reported.

That’s a convenient move in light of the unfolding Hunter Biden email scandal.

National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam tweeted, “America is going to call a lid on Joe Biden.”

Last week, prior to Biden’s appearance on ABC News town hall, the commentator joked, “Joe Biden might try to call a lid *during* the townhall tonight.”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “In the past 5 days, President @realDonaldTrump has traveled to 5 states, nearly 6,000 miles!

“He has carried his message directly to the American People while @JoeBiden sat in his basement, traveling to 0 states, 0 miles!” she added.

“The American People deserve better!!”

Trump’s campaign stops this week have included the battleground states of Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as well as a fundraiser in California.

The presidency has been called the hardest job in the world, certainly in terms of responsibility.

The American people need a commander in chief who is up to the daily demands of the office, and Joe Biden clearly is not.

