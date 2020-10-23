https://bigleaguepolitics.com/medical-experts-claim-covid-19-vaccine-tests-are-safe-despite-first-death-in-clinical-trial/

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci is rejecting the settled science and going on the offensive against the Great Barrington Declaration, which has called for the U.S. to adopt pandemic mitigation policies similar to the very effective Swedish model.

“If you just let things rip and let the infection go … that, quite frankly, George, is ridiculous,” Fauci said on Thursday during an interview with Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos on ABC News.

“What that will do is that there will be so many people in the community that you can’t shelter, that you can’t protect, who are gonna get sick and get serious consequences,” Fauci added.

Dr. Fauci is continuing to spread alarmism to keep the mass hysteria alive so society can be shutdown and Big Pharma can force vaccine shots into the fear-addled public.

“So this idea that we have the power to protect the vulnerable is total nonsense because history has shown that that’s not the case. And, and if you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky, and you’ll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people, which will lead to hospitalizations and deaths. So I think that we just got to look that square in the eye and say it’s nonsense,” he said.

The Great Barrington Declaration, which has been signed by countless medical professionals who are not on the take from Big Pharma, argues that lockdown policies “are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health,” pointing to the deterioration of mental health and lack of availability for cancer screenings as two of the many side-effects of these destructive and unconstitutional lockdown policies.

“The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk,” the declaration reads. “We call this Focused Protection.”

Big League Politics has reported on how the so-called experts ignored their own pandemic recommendations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in order to enact their technocratic power-grab against the people:

An anonymous whistleblower is taking the World Health Organization (WHO) and other COVID-19 pandemic alarmists to task on social media for refusing to adhere to their own pandemic guidelines. The whistleblower, who uses the Twitter handle @BoriquaGato, pointed out in a Twitter thread that the WHO had advised never to use contact tracing in any circumstances during a pandemic as of 2019… Even though the WHO’s pandemic recommendations do include the use of masks, they admitted that there is no evidence showing that asymptomatic individuals wearing masks prevents the spread of airborne illness… The WHO admitted that contact tracing, quarantining exposed persons, and school closures do little if anything to prevent the spread of airborne illness during a pandemic… The whistleblower noted that U.S. biodefense experts ruled out forced quarantines for use during pandemics for several reasons… The whistleblower showed with his assemblance of facts that the entire pandemic response has been political and a complete affront to science… The whistleblower also pointed to studies conducted by the WHO indicating that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses… The whistleblower also flexed on Big Pharma’s vaunted scientific and medical establishment, making the point that random researchers on Twitter are doing a much better job on informing the public of crucial facts during the pandemic… Officials should be jailed, or worse, for the damage done to society over the scamdemic. This is a criminal act, and the globalists refuse to give up on the hysteria in the hopes to avoid culpability for what they have done.

The WHO has even started to echo the rhetoric of the Great Barrington Declaration, coming out against lockdowns for their disastrous consequences. Dr. Fauci will be remembered as the Mengele of America when this media-driven scam finally comes to an end.

