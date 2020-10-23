https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/melissa-francis-fired-at-fox-news/

The complaint said Francis was underpaid compared with her male colleagues. A Fox News representative would not comment on the matter, saying it was confidential. Francis did not respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/wbHKBvN1BK — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 23, 2020

Melissa Francis is off the air and her status at Fox News is in doubt

Melissa Francis, regularly seen on the popular Fox News midday talk show “Outnumbered,” has been off the air for two weeks and is probably at the end of her six-year run at the network, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment and requested anonymity.

Francis, 47 has not been seen on the program since Oct. 7. A Fox News representative did not comment on her status, saying only that she is still an employee and its daytime programming is being revamped.

“Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes, including to its daytime lineup, and will launch new formats as appropriate after the election,” the representative said in a statement. “These changes are being made independent of any other ongoing matter.”

However, one person close to Francis says she has been fired.

Francis had been working at Fox News without a contract for nearly a year. She had filed a gender-based pay discrimination claim against the company that has been in arbitration.

Full story at LA Times…

Melissa wrote last week — Trump Will Win

Trump will win. 💯. I’m not advocating, I’m telling you to mentally prepare. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) October 18, 2020

Melissa was a child actress on Little House on the Prairie