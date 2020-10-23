https://www.theepochtimes.com/mike-pence-and-second-lady-karen-pence-cast-early-votes-in-indianapolis_3550086.html

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence cast their early votes in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

“Back Home Again in Indiana and @SecondLady & I just VOTED EARLY for FOUR MORE YEARS of President @realDonaldTrump in the White House!!” Pence announced in a tweet, which featured a photo of the couple posing in front of a ballot box, wearing masks.

The Second Lady posted a series of photographs that show her and the vice president each casting their ballots before posing for photographers.

Pence appeared at a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday night before flying into Indianapolis on Air Force 2, according to local outlet WTHR.

“Everything I’ve been able to do in my life—serving in Congress, serving as governor, and now serving as vice president in these last three-and-a-half years—I owe to the grace of God, my family, and the support of the people of Indiana,” Pence told local outlet WANE in an interview, adding that what motivated his appearance in Fort Wayne was wanting to “tell our story about why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

On Thursday, during the final presidential debate ahead of Election Day, Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred over the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus outbreak, health care, energy policy, race relations, the environment, foreign policy, and taxes. Largely absent was the rancor that dominated their previous encounter, with Trump defending his administration’s response to the pandemic and striking a hopeful note, insisting “we’re rounding the turn,” while Biden accused the president of mishandling the crisis and warning of a COVID-19 “dark winter” ahead.

Pence is heading to Pittsburgh on Friday, and has scheduled appearances in Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida on Saturday, according to Katie Miller, his spokesperson.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said at the beginning of the week that the vice president planned to follow an “aggressive” campaign push in the final weeks before the election and would ramp-up his campaign appearances.

