https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/mitch-mcconnell-dodges-health-questions-despite-bruised-face-bandaged-hands/

(NEW YORK POST) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has no health issues of concern — despite sporting bruises and bandages on his hands this week.

The 78-year-old Kentucky senator dodged questions about his health from reporters in the Capitol Thursday, CNN reported.

Asked whether he had any health issues, McConnell answered, “of course not,” and then didn’t respond when asked if he was being treated by a doctor.

Read the full story ›

The post Mitch McConnell dodges health questions despite bruised face, bandaged hands appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

