There were several key moments in last night’s Trump/Biden debate, but one exchange in particular stands out in the mind of The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway:

Last night was a really good debate but the craziest part was when Trump asked Biden if he wanted to get rid of the oil industry and then Biden was like as a matter of fact I totally want to do that, in detail. And then Trump was like ‘uhhhhhh did everyone get that?’ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2020

LOL. And the Biden campaign with help from the media are still trying to spin that response from Joe.

President Trump’s expression as he listened to Mr. Biden lose the election for himself was priceless: “oooooo”–like, “that’s gonna hurt, Joe…” It was great. https://t.co/gQOWl0cTZe — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 23, 2020

And then the moderator asked flatly “Why would you do that??” Unclear if she meant 1) try to end fossil fuels or 2) admit out loud that you want to. Either it was hilarious 😂 — Mike McKinley (@Ripburger) October 23, 2020

That was when Trump won the election. — Underdog (@rdbrewer4) October 23, 2020

Looks like Obama nailed that one.

