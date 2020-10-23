https://justthenews.com/government/congress/murkowski-reverses-course-says-shell-vote-confirm-barrett?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday announced that she would vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, reversing her earlier decision to vote against confirming the judge ahead of the 2020 election.

The senator had earlier said she did not want to confirm Barrett or any justice to the Court before the November election. On Saturday afternoon she said she had changed her mind and would vote yes when Barrett’s nomination comes before the full Senate.

In a statement in the Senate on Saturday, Murkowski said: “I believe that the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees is to evaluate Judge Barrett as we would want to be judged: on the merits of her qualifications.”

“And we do that when that final question comes before us,” she said. “And when it does, I will be a yes.”

Murkowski in 2018 voted against confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, while in 2017 she voted in favor of Neil Gorsuch.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that the GOP has the votes to confirm Barrett next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

