When Danielle Reiss attended President Trump’s campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sep. 13, she had no idea it would cost her job.

Reiss is a music publicist partnered with Pop Off, a Boston-based advertising agency that connects publicists like Reiss with artists. She signed a contract in August under which Pop Off would refer artists to her, and she would give the agency a percentage of the money she earned from helping referred artists with publicity. In early September, Pop Off connected her with her first client.

But on Sept. 13, Reiss went to a campaign rally for President Trump. Afterward she posted on social media a photo of herself with a “Make America Great Again” sign and the caption: “I saw our president speak in Anaheim, California in 2016. Yesterday, I watched him speak in Las Vegas, Nevada. God Bless America.”

Four days after the rally, Reiss says she received an email from Pop Off announcing the agency’s plans to terminate their business relationship as soon as their contract ended.

“We saw your latest Instagram post in which you held a ‘Make America Great Again’ poster,” the email said. “From this, we infer that you support the policies and ideologies of Donald Trump’s administration, which blatantly undermine the values we uphold at Pop Off.”

The email, which appears to be from Pop Off President and Chief Financial Officer Ben Silvers, adds that the agency will continue working with Reiss until February 2021, but after that “we will be terminating our professional relationship with you and will cease all partnership activities.”

The email Reiss received cited the agency’s commitment to “stand for equality, inclusion, and kindness in everything we do,” before expressing the agency’s decision to terminate any future partnership with Reiss.

“There’s nothing less diverse or less inclusive than a company who terminates someone because they have different beliefs,” Reiss insisted. “Diversity also includes diversity of thought and diversity of opinions.”

Despite agreeing to continue working with Reiss until February, Pop Off has not sent her any clients since she received the email. Reiss also says she was excluded from Pop Off’s company-wide meeting in October.

Meanwhile, Pop Off has shared political views on its Twitter account. On Sept. 24, just a week after Reiss received the termination email, Pop Off re-tweeted a video encouraging people to vote. It included the hashtag #VoteHimOut.

Pop Off Agency and Silvers did not respond to a request for comment.

