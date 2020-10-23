https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nashville-police-arrest-woman-trump-2020-shirt-not-wearing-mask-outside-video/

A woman wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt was arrested by a large group of Nashville Police for not wearing a mask while standing outside, according to a livestreamer who captured the incident.

The arrest was filmed by livestreamer Tim Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska online.

In the footage, Gionet demands that they are singling the woman out because she is a Trump supporter.

“She’s being arrested for no mask?You guys are f-cking disgusting. F-ck you guys. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Gionet is heard saying. “This is our country now. Joe Biden’s America, everyone! Welcome to Joe Biden’s America!”

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Trump supporter TARGETED and ARRESTED for not wearing mask OUTSIDE pic.twitter.com/6AqzJ3JBLA — Yung Zoomer (@YungZoomer) October 23, 2020

A mask mandate is currently in effect in Davidson County, which is home to Nashville, “until further notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

