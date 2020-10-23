https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/10/23/no-biden-trump-isnt-the-most-racist-president-he-actually-improved-race-relations-n1082329

Last night at the debate, one of the topics was “Race in America.” It would have been easy to assume that it was just another opportunity for the moderator to ask President Trump to denounce white supremacy. Thankfully Kristen Welker didn’t take that tactic. Instead, she asked President Trump:

“Mr. President, you’ve described the Black Lives Matter movement as a symbol of hate. You’ve shared a video of a man chanting “White Power” to millions of your supporters. You’ve said that black professional athletes exercising the 1st Amendment Rights should be fired. What do you say to Americans who say that kind of language from a president is contributing to a climate of hate and racial strife?”

President Trump did a credible job fielding this question. He noted the first time he became aware of Black Lives Matter was a video of the group marching and chanting “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.” He went on to say that he has great relationships with many different people and that he was the least racist person in the room.

Trump clearly articulated the items in his policy record that directly benefit the black community. In addition to passing criminal justice and prison reform, the president also signed a lengthy funding extension for historically black colleges and universities. All Americans benefited from the economic gains before the pandemic shutdown, with black Americans reaching historic employment levels. He also touted the passage of legislation establishing Opportunity Zones championed by Senator Tim Scott.

President Trump said that people could say what they wished but that the accusation of racism actually made him sad. Then Joe Biden went into full jerk mode:

“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one. He started off his campaign coming down the escalator saying he’s going to get rid of those Mexican rapists. He’s banned Muslims cuz they’re Muslims. He’s moved around and made everything worse across the board. He says about the Poor Boys last time we were on stage, he said, “I told them to stand down and stand ready.” Come on. This guy is a dog whistle as big as a foghorn.

Besides Biden’s misquoting the president on illegal immigrants coming over our border and completely mischaracterizing the travel ban, the Proud Boy mess up was quite hysterical. The Proud Boys tend to clash with antifa, a group comprised of white misfits and college-educated white kids. The Proud Boys leader is Afro-Cuban American. I’m not sure what Biden’s obsession is with the group since this is the second time he’s mentioned them. But his characterization of the group as racist, or even as Trump supporters, is completely off.

Biden may also be shocked to learn that Americans saw the first three years of the Trump presidency as an improvement in race relations and the status of minorities in the country. According to Gallup, American satisfaction with those two issues improved by 14 and 9 points respectively after Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House.

Gallup poll screenshot.

Gallup respondents aren’t the only ones that noticed things had improved with a president that doesn’t call the U.S. a fundamentally racist nation. Following the State of the Union address in January of 2020, Van Jones warned that Trump’s policy platform is appealing to black Americans on everything from criminal justice reform to school choice:

These wins explain why the Left had to manufacture a race war and ramp up the rhetoric going into November. If you recall, everyone from the president on down condemned the actions of officer Derek Chauvin in the wake of George Floyd’s death. There was no disagreement in the mainstream on either side of the political aisle, and the administration took swift action through the DOJ. Senator Tim Scott proposed the police reform bill he supported since winning his Senate seat.

Democrats — not Republicans — voted to keep that bill from coming up for a vote. The same way they are blocking the direct COVID-19 relief bill Republicans have offered. Just like they won’t condemn the left-wing groups causing chaos and violence in our streets. Meanwhile, President Trump sits down with Ice Cube after the Biden campaign rebuffed him. Based on those recommendations, he released his Platinum Plan for increased investment, expanded educational opportunities, and fairness.

January wasn’t so long ago, and President Trump built that. Democrats are counting on Americans being overwhelmed and having short memories. We can’t let that strategy prevail. The Trump administration’s economic, education, and criminal justice policies benefit all Americans as we emerge from the pandemic. He has proven he can provide opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness for all Americans. And he will do it again.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the Biden-Harris campaign? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

