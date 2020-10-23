https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/10/no-the-wsjs-news-and-opinion-pieces-on-hunter-biden-corruption-dont-contradict-each-other/

Tony Bobulinski, former business associate of Hunter Biden, speaks to journalists ahead of the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters) The Journal reporters proved the Bidens weren’t so incompetent

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocratic partisans hoping desperately that the rapidly unfolding story of Biden family corruption will disappear before the election thought they had found their answer in the form of a Wall Street Journal report published late Thursday night.

The report is cautiously written and appears to accurately reflect what we currently know about Hunter Biden’s attempts to capitalize on his family name abroad. But it was quickly presented as a “debunking” of a Journal opinion column written by Kimberly Strassel. The column lays out in great detail recent claims by a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s named Tony Bobulinski, who came forward this …