With all the fake news out there, we can safely state this as fact: President Trump just picked up another vote.

The president on Saturday morning cast his ballot by early voting in Palm Beach, Fla. He was cheered by huge crowds as he took a massive motorcade from Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago, to the polling site.

“It’s an honor to be voting,” the president said, adding, “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Trump join nearly 54 million Americans who have cast early ballots for the 2020 presidential election. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many Americans into their homes, and millions have decided to cast their ballots from there.

So far, the tally seems to be lopsided.

In Ohio, a key battleground state for both candidates, early ballot tallies from the most populous county “show registered Democrats have accounted for 55% of tallied early, in-person ballots, while registered Republicans are at just 6%,” Fox News reported.

“This week, Florida’s Division of Elections reported 154,004 votes cast by Democrats at early voting locations compared with Republicans’ 153,743. Nearly 2.7 million mail ballots have been cast in the Sunshine State, with Democrats leading Republicans by 481,631 votes,” Fox reported.

Politico, a liberal-leaning website founded by two former Washington Post reporters, reported similar findings.

“Democrats have opened up a yawning gap in early voting over Republicans in six of the most crucial battleground states – but that only begins to tell the story of their advantage heading into Election Day,” Politico reported. “In a more worrisome sign for Republicans, Democrats are also turning out more low-frequency and newly registered voters than the GOP, according to internal data shared with POLITICO by Hawkfish, a new Democratic research firm, which was reviewed by Republicans and independent experts.”

But election experts say Republicans are more likely to actually go to the polls. That means Democrats may pull out to an early lead but then the tally will balance out as Republican votes are counted, at least according to that scenario.

As Politico noted: “The turnout data does not mean Donald Trump will lose to Joe Biden. Both sides are bracing for a close race and a giant wave of Republicans to vote in person on Nov. 3.”

Trump supports absentee balloting but has raised concerns about states sending out unrequested ballots based on voter rolls. And he has raised concerns about the security and capacity of the U.S. mail system, considering the unprecedented volume of mail-in voting this election cycle.

“To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in Florida campaign rally on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

With 10 days to go before Election Day, Trump is set to hold big rallies on Saturday in Lumberton, N.C., Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wis. – all key battleground states.

Biden has two small events scheduled and for one, singer Jon Bon Jovi will accompany the former vice president.

