During the debate on Thursday, President Trump referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by her initials, as she is commonly known: AOC. According to the congresswoman, however, fellow government officials should not utter that phrase.

In a tweet following the debate, the Democratic representative implied that President Trump and other Republicans are sexist if they do not refer to her by her official government title.

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature. Women notice. It conveys a lot,” she tweeted.

“AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101,” she continued.

Responses to the congresswoman’s tweet were mixed, conservatives pointing out the difference between nicknames and initials and noting that Trump frequently refers to men with more personal names, as well — including calling Joe Biden simply “Joe” — while progressives came to Ocasio-Cortez’s defense.

“AOC is not a nickname, they’re your initials. JFK is also not a nickname. The FBI, again, is not a nickname. You can maybe say that Trump should’ve still used your official title, but Obama was also referenced sans title, and you don’t see him whining about it on Twitter…” tweeted Lauren Chen.

“As a fellow three-namer. Its just easier to say. You’re not special. Calm down,” tweeted Chad Felix Greene.

“He called Joe Biden ‘Joe.’ Get over yourself,” tweeted Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles.

Some progressives came to the congresswoman’s defense.

“Studies have found that people are more than twice as likely to call male professionals by their last name, compared with female professionals, who are often called by their first name. This bias is so strong that people do this even when they refer to fictional men and women,” tweeted writer Simon Hedlin.

“Besides being a sign of respect, why does it matter that women also be called by their last name? Because research shows that it has an impact on professional outcomes. For example, people are more likely to think that someone who is called by their last name deserves an award,” he added.

“This man noticed too. It’s a defense mechanism. He’s intimidated by women who are smarter than he is, aka women. You’re way smarter than he is, so he has to use insulting modifiers to comfort himself,” tweeted one user.

“Lmao you live rent free in Trump’s head constantly. He knows you are a threat. He knows the future is the working parties family. You’re going to be our president one day, and I can’t wait,” responded another.

