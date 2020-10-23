https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/ok-cupcake-now-wheres-my-drink-aoc-raging-about-repubs-disrespecting-her-name-and-title-backfires-spectacularly/

We wonder if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understands that every time she takes to Twitter to whine about the GOP in a petty manner it’s only going to lead to her getting trolled, embarrassed, and owned. Thinking she gets to speak for women? Nah.

C’mon, Sandy.

I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature. Women notice. It conveys a lot. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

So she doesn’t want Republicans to call women members of Congress by their first name? Huh? And we’re not sure which women actually have the time to notice this sort of nonsense, let alone be offended by someone calling them by their first name, but we know Peloser … sorry, Pelosi, has given the House a lot of time off so maybe AOC had too much free time on her hands.

AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

Someone should probably remind her that respect is earned.

OK, cupcake. Now where’s my drink? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 23, 2020

Wanna know what I call you? — Chad Prather – Parler @watchchad (@WatchChad) October 23, 2020

Hey genius, it’s your f-in twitter handle! Calm down, get back to work considering we’re paying your inflated salary. — jim palmer, Dr. Coyote (@spivNYC) October 23, 2020

Oh.

Right.

LOL.

DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM I’m a retired Air Force Master Sergeant. But feel free to call me “Dirty Dave” … in any forum. Even at my funeral. That’s how I roll. https://t.co/YacQPPXELR — David Henry (@imau2fan) October 23, 2020

No one cares. Literally — Devin Gatton (@devingatton) October 23, 2020

Literally.

Heh.

***

