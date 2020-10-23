https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/omg-were-all-dead-is-it-our-imagination-or-did-kamala-harris-just-quote-biden-on-the-millions-of-covid-deaths-watch/

Pretty sure Kamala Harris was supposed to help Biden NOT look insane.

About that …

Like a third of our country’s population has died.

Well, crap.

And here we thought Net Neutrality was supposed to kill us all. Who knew? Guess those of us writing and reading this are among the 110 million who didn’t die in the last seven months.

This … this was bad.

Considering there is only 1/3 of us left? Yup.

So … is this Ghost Twitchy?!

Whoa.

220 MILLION of us are …

Who knew?

***

