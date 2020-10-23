https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/omg-were-all-dead-is-it-our-imagination-or-did-kamala-harris-just-quote-biden-on-the-millions-of-covid-deaths-watch/

Pretty sure Kamala Harris was supposed to help Biden NOT look insane.

About that …

“Over 220 million Americans…died” – Kamala Harris on COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/QfO9HpmLde — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 23, 2020

Like a third of our country’s population has died.

Well, crap.

And here we thought Net Neutrality was supposed to kill us all. Who knew? Guess those of us writing and reading this are among the 110 million who didn’t die in the last seven months.

This … this was bad.

2/3 people in the country, eh? — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) October 23, 2020

And they want us to trust them to keep track of our tax dollars when they routinely slip three decimal places — Josh Meyer (@TheJoshMeyer) October 23, 2020

I am marking myself safe from the death toll of adding a few zeros to the actual number. By the way, Flu annual death toll is Zero instead of the 12,000 to 61,000 every year. I wonder how many other numbers they are using incorrectly. — Donald Hughes (@Friedonald) October 23, 2020

Seems like she has been reading Joe’s notes on Covid rather than looking at the actual data. — Cody Brown (@miltonccrunner) October 23, 2020

Hanging with joe too much — Forrest (@treeman94) October 23, 2020

Voting this year should be a really low turnout then right — Eric Drake (@duckboy97531) October 23, 2020

Considering there is only 1/3 of us left? Yup.

Living all the way north in Alaska, I had no idea so many Americans in the contiguous US have died from Covid! 🙄 Is there anyone except politicians still alive down there? Asking for a friend… — EPrincess 👸🏽 (@Heather75810798) October 23, 2020

This ghost realm twitter sucks just as much as living twitter did. — Wormsworth (@E_Grandfather) October 23, 2020

So … is this Ghost Twitchy?!

Whoa.

That means the job market will be better due to a labor shortage, right? — Dominant Phrygian (@BluesPlayer76) October 23, 2020

Does that mean housing prices will drop??? — DLORD (@debradianne) October 23, 2020

Damn even she’s getting sleepy. — Robert Zimmerman (@BearJew) October 23, 2020

220 MILLION of us are …

Who knew?

***

Related:

Holy WOW! National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval numbers for Trump over the past 5 days OFF THE CHARTS (ruh-roh Dems!)

‘Ok, cupcake, now where’s my drink?’ AOC raging about Repubs disrespecting her name and title BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘That makes Obama a Nazi, right’? EPIC thread just shreds Biden’s LIE about Obama never separating children from parents at the border

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

