(KFBK) A growing number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are reporting hair loss months after they stopped experiencing other symptoms from the viral infection. One dermatologist who works at the Cleveland Clinic told The Oregonian that he has seen an uptick in patients undergoing hair loss. Before the pandemic, Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal would see about five patients a week, but since June, the number of patients has jumped to about 25 per week.

One woman from Pennsylvania says that her hair started falling out about two months after recovering from COVID-19. Stacey Maravola had a mild case of the virus, with symptoms lasting just a few days. After she tested negative, she began to suffer from debilitating fatigue, joint pain, and rashes. Then one day, she noticed her hair started to fall out while she was taking a shower.

“I’ve had to limit hair washes because I’m terrified,” she told NBC News. “I’m not a big emotional person, but I can tell you, this has changed me. I cry every single time I take a shower.”

