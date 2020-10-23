https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/pennsylvania-supreme-court-rules-signatures-do-not-have-to-match-on-mail-in-ballots/

Well, this seems problematic.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled today that signatures on a mail-in ballot DO NOT have to match those on file on the voter’s registration form:

The ruling was unanimous:

2 of the 7 justices are Republicans:

More here:

***

