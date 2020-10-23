https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/pennsylvania-supreme-court-rules-signatures-do-not-have-to-match-on-mail-in-ballots/

Well, this seems problematic.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled today that signatures on a mail-in ballot DO NOT have to match those on file on the voter’s registration form:

AP: Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots if the voter’s signature on it does not resemble the signature on the voter’s registration form. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 23, 2020

The ruling was unanimous:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (@AP) _ Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday on a key concern over mail-in ballots in the battleground state, prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration. — Marc Levy (@timelywriter) October 23, 2020

2 of the 7 justices are Republicans:

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday on a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in the decision.https://t.co/1p9aKKybl1 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) October 23, 2020

More here:

Counties in Pennsylvania cannot reject mail-in and absentee ballots if a voter’s signature on the outer envelope does not match what’s on file, the state supreme court ruled Friday. This will make drawn-out challenges on Election Day less likely. https://t.co/HQZ8ZXGlVU — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) October 23, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

