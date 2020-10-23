https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/pennsylvania-supremes-counties-cant-reject-mail-ballots-mismatched-signatures/

(PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER) Counties cannot reject mail-in and absentee ballots if a voter’s signature on the outer envelope does not match what’s on file, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday, making drawn-out challenges on Election Day less likely.

In a 7-0 decision, the high court said there are no provisions in the state’s election code that specifically require counties to match voters’ signatures. And, the court noted, in writing the law, the legislature could have explicitly mandated signature matching but did not.

“We decline to read a signature comparison requirement into the plain and unambiguous language of the election code,” the justices wrote in their decision.

