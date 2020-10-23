https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pennsylvanias-supreme-court-prohibits-counties-rejecting-ballots-signatures/

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Friday prohibited counties from rejecting ballots if the voter’s signature doesn’t match the signature on their voter registration.

This is another win for Democrats, who now have until 3 days after the election to count mail-in and absentee ballots with questionable signatures and no postmark thanks to Chief Justice Roberts’ ruling earlier this week.

AP reported:

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration form. Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in Friday’s decision, which addresses a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

President Trump won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in 2016 and he is doing very well in the battleground state this year.

Joe Biden cannot win Pennsylvania in a free and fair election because he has repeatedly vowed to end fracking which would result in tens of thousands of lost jobs in The Keystone State.

Biden promised to shut down the oil industry and destroy millions of jobs during last night’s debate which pretty much ended his chances of winning Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states.

So now the courts are stepping in to hand Biden Pennsylvania through massive voter fraud by allowing ballots with questionable signatures to be counted 3 days after the election.

