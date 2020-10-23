https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/pete-buttigieg-defends-joe-bidens-oil-industry-comments-because-we-have-a-few-short-years-until-its-too-late/

Joe Biden’s comments about ending the oil industry to address climate change had the media circling the wagons and Biden’s campaign backpedaling after the debate. However, Biden supporter and former candidate for the Democrat nomination Pete Buttigieg isn’t among those backpedaling, but rather doubling down on Biden’s comments:

.@PeteButtigieg, defending Biden saying he wants to end the oil industry, warns: “There is no do-over on climate. We are literally entering the event horizon, we have a matter of just a few short years before these things become irreversible.” pic.twitter.com/ST0yLaElXU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 23, 2020

Try not to be run over by all the goalpost shifting:

Heard this since the 70s. Keep moving those goalposts and the climate fearporn will never end. pic.twitter.com/tKB2HyRMOl — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) October 23, 2020

“A few short years” said every year since 2000 https://t.co/TjdPJYjgB7 — XII (@QvGxd) October 23, 2020

They’ve been saying this for over 20 years now. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 23, 2020

At least.

I wish Trump would have said we have been repeatedly hearing over the last 30-40 years “we have a matter of just a few short years before these things become irreversible” — Darold Mergens (@dbm3000) October 23, 2020

#InconvenientTruth

1989: New York City’s West Side Highway underwater by 2019 pic.twitter.com/IXiv1nYJcd — OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) October 23, 2020

It is literally anti-science to perpetuate this sci-fi horror story. Conservation, pursuing a cleaner environment, and even cleaner energy, MUST be a *conversation,* not a fundamentalist CHURCH to which we must swear allegiance, or face harsh punishment. https://t.co/tXObdMhsvJ — Insomnochick laughs at your ad hominem attacks (@insomnochick) October 23, 2020

How come the point of no return keeps moving? — Jeff Burrows😆 (@Jeff_Burrows) October 23, 2020

Good luck winning PA https://t.co/13wuQLSj6v — Fitness With Julien (@Fitness_Julien) October 23, 2020

It’s like the Dems learned nothing from Hillary Clinton.

