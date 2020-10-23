https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/photos-surface-allegedly-of-arizona-dem-mark-kelly-dressed-as-hitler-for-college-halloween-party-update/

UPDATE:

A spokesman for the campaign released a statement saying it’s not Mark Kelly in the photos:

Those photos are not of Mark Kelly. See statements from our campaign manager and one of Mark’s classmates who attended this event #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/kUCg7c2UYv — Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) October 23, 2020

See below for a statement from another of Mark’s classmates who attended this event #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/WFgTuaf3zT — Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) October 24, 2020

Original post:

Patrick Howley is reporting that there are yearbook photos alleged to be Arizona Dem U.S.Senate candidate Mark Kelly dressed as Hitler for a Halloween party while he attended the Merchant Marine Academy:

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained yearbook photos showing Democrat Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly dressed as Adolf Hitler during his time at the Merchant Marine Academyhttps://t.co/YRd4n77kJX — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 23, 2020

Howley is the same reporter who unearthed the Ralph Northam KKK-Blackface yearbook photo:

This is the same person who caught Ralph Northam’s Klan yearbook. He’s got a record of being correct on this. https://t.co/MDzWQIQrmu pic.twitter.com/xL3BiKSBTw — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 23, 2020

Well, this will put a dent in the “Trump is literally Hitler” narrative. From Donald Trump Jr.:

“Trump is literally Hitler” Nope, but apparently Mark Kelly is! https://t.co/zuP24UxWI2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 23, 2020

Howley reached out to the Kelly campaign but they did not immediately reply. We’ll keep you posted.

***

