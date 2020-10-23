https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/photos-surface-allegedly-of-arizona-dem-mark-kelly-dressed-as-hitler-for-college-halloween-party-update/

UPDATE:

A spokesman for the campaign released a statement saying it’s not Mark Kelly in the photos:

Original post:

Patrick Howley is reporting that there are yearbook photos alleged to be Arizona Dem U.S.Senate candidate Mark Kelly dressed as Hitler for a Halloween party while he attended the Merchant Marine Academy:

Howley is the same reporter who unearthed the Ralph Northam KKK-Blackface yearbook photo:

Well, this will put a dent in the “Trump is literally Hitler” narrative. From Donald Trump Jr.:

Howley reached out to the Kelly campaign but they did not immediately reply. We’ll keep you posted.

