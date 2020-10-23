https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/play-glamorizing-isis-member-epitomizes-jihadi-cool/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) On a September night in 2015, Laura Hansen left her home in Leidschendam, the Netherlands, with her husband and two children, setting out on the journey that soon would change all their lives. Destination: the Islamic State.

Fast forward five years, and Laura, who returned home in 2016, is Holland’s newest superstar, the subject of a bestselling book and now a play, currently being performed to wide acclaim as it tours across the country.

