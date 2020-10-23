https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/please-stop-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmers-attempt-to-cozy-up-to-her-fellow-kids-is-pure-ka-ringe/

This has been another ridiculously insane week, so we hope you can forgive us for letting this gem from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fall through the cracks.

The windup from Chasten Buttigieg was bad enough:

We’re not out of the woods yet. We need some final stretch fundraising help to keep Michigan blue. So, what if we did @taylorswift13 on the guitar and @PeteButtigieg on the piano? There are no bad ideas in brainstorming. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) October 19, 2020

But Whitmer had to go and make it so much worse:

I never thought in my Wildest Dreams that we would be in this situation, but we have to Shake It Off. Let’s show Donald Trump that We Are Never Getting Back Together. Are You Ready for It, @taylorswift13? https://t.co/naQoQM53Za — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 19, 2020

We’re not ready for it. Nobody is ready for it. If only we could shake that off.

Go to The List, Gretchen Whitmer. And then make a beeline for your room and stay there and think about what you’ve done.

Please stop https://t.co/jmSEQzDDR5 — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) October 23, 2020

Please. For your own good. And for ours.

