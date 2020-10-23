https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-entire-team-excited-last-nights-debate-performance/

It was a very good night for the President last night.

President Trump and the First Lady Melania celebrated with a group of supporters who showed up at the Nashville airport after the debate to congratulate President Trump on his debate performance and wish him well:

Joy filled the air on Airforce One:

Meanwhile Jake Tapper, one of the Democrat leaders at CNN, couldn’t even put words together he was so distraught with former VP Joe Biden’s performance after the debate:

I don’t know if Jake knows about it but there’s this whole thing with a laptop that he really oughta look into https://t.co/7dVCBW3xbT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2020

And now VP Biden and the Democrats have to face Biden’s lies and corruption while Biden was Obama’s VP:

So what’s next for the President:

A thundering, blistering, soul-crushing defeat is in order, and then put every criminal in jail. #Trump2020 https://t.co/0vCgFbYq8w — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

There is much more to do to clean the swamp. Joe Biden will never do it – He is the swamp.

