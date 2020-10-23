https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-entire-team-excited-last-nights-debate-performance/
It was a very good night for the President last night.
President Trump and the First Lady Melania celebrated with a group of supporters who showed up at the Nashville airport after the debate to congratulate President Trump on his debate performance and wish him well:
Getting ready to depart Tennessee! #Debates2020 https://t.co/qMNAxiInzo
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 23, 2020
Joy filled the air on Airforce One:
Everyone’s mood on AF1✈️#Election2020 #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/iyloMGRslE
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile Jake Tapper, one of the Democrat leaders at CNN, couldn’t even put words together he was so distraught with former VP Joe Biden’s performance after the debate:
I don’t know if Jake knows about it but there’s this whole thing with a laptop that he really oughta look into https://t.co/7dVCBW3xbT
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2020
And now VP Biden and the Democrats have to face Biden’s lies and corruption while Biden was Obama’s VP:
So what’s next for the President:
A thundering, blistering, soul-crushing defeat is in order, and then put every criminal in jail. #Trump2020 https://t.co/0vCgFbYq8w
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020
There is much more to do to clean the swamp. Joe Biden will never do it – He is the swamp.