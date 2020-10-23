https://kerrypicket.com/trump-tells-biden-i-ran-for-president-because-you-did-a-poor-job/

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump told Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden that he “ran because of you,” and asked Biden why the Obama-Biden administration never implemented the plans Biden puts forward now.

“But why didn’t he do it four years ago? Why didn’t you do that four years ago, even less than that? Why didn’t you do it?” Trump asked Biden. “You were vice president. You keep talking about all these things you’re gonna do, and you’re gonna do this, but you were there just a short time ago and you guys did nothing.”

Trump added: “You know, Joe, I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama, because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would have never run. I would have never run. I ran because of you. I’m looking at you now, you’re a politician. I ran because of you.”

