It’s happening.

After 50 years of absolute Democrat corruption and destruction the black community is looking for change.

And it’s not going to be with Joe “You Ain’t Black” Biden.

Last night’s debate was devastating for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Depite a favorable list of topics and a biased liberal moderator, Joe Biden could not seal the deal.

Biden flopped.

And President Trump pounding Joe Biden on his outrageous comments in the 90’s about “predator” young black males hit the target.

On Friday Rasmussen Report’s numbers on black voters and Trump was up to 46%!

This is devastating news for Democrats who need at least 80% of the black vote to remain relevant.

Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

