The Gateway Pundit like MANY conservative publishers has been censored and mostly eliminated by the tech giants and far left social media platforms.

We have been speaking out on this unconstitutional assault on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press for several years now. Back in September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke to Congress on Facebook’s assault on free speech, up to this date this case is still pending on congress.

Jim Hoft discussed and brought evidence of the widespread censorship and elimination of conservative content on Facebook. We are reposting that testimony here today:

Last May 28 this year President Trump signed his executive order regarding social media and big technology companies. The order comes on the heels of an illicit fact-check on the president from Twitter, related to President Trump’s sentiment regarding voting by mail. And last September, it was reported that the DOJ finally went to Congress to seek changes in the laws that grant social media giants immunity from censoring the American public and preventing stories they don’t want shared posted on their websites.

But Facebook, Twitter, and Google have doubled down on their censorship strategies on conservative voices. They want to shut down all conservative news complimentary of President Trump. They don’t want free speech or the truth. And then last Tuesday morning, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their censorship of the damning New York Post reports on the Biden Crime Family and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Over the past week, we received tons of emails, comments and message requests on our social media about censorship. A user on Parler, @WakeUpAmericatheOriginal told us her heartbreaking story.

Here’s an excerpt on her message:

I spend hours each day finding information and vetting prior to posting … I’m a disabled senior citizen keyboard warrior … unfortunately, it’s all I can do … I have to do something … we’ve too much at stake … God help us all

Here’s her message to TGP:

According to her, Facebook never gave her a reason. Here’s her reply:

Her Facebook page is gone and even her animal page was removed. She had an animal page to de-stress from politics.

Another Gateway Pundit follower @massivanhees sent us a message on Instagram. His account Conservative Alliance, known for posting videos exposing the radical and corrupt left that mainstream media won’t cover, has been disabled by Instagram for no valid reason.

Conservative Alliance owner said;

Hi I’m the owner of Conservative Alliance, my account just got taken down and I’m devastated.. I seriously don’t know what to do right now, because I worked so hard on it.. And I was in the process of fully making it a brand and a website..This was the only thing I had going for me..I’m in shock, I was followed by so many respected pundits and congressmen.. and it’s just all goneThis is all it showed, and I had to give them my number and that’s it.. Pretty vague in terms of explaining what happened. Anytime I try to sign in now it just says my account is under review.

A Facebook user told us that Facebook has threatened to restrict his account 3 times in about 15 minutes for posting our “challenge” regarding New York Times hit piece to Gateway Pundit. Now Facebook censored his comment for “coordinating harm and promoting crime“!

Thee evidence that the tech giants are censoring the conservative voices is overwhelming.

More and more conservative thought is being censored and destroyed by the social media giants and the fake news media especially election is just around the corner. Americans want protection for their free speech rights but the Mainstream Media (MSM) and social media giants don’t.

