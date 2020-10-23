http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ha_0KMwrW5I/

President Donald Trump’s approval among likely black voters jumped to 46 percent, according to Rasmussen Reports data posted Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the final presidential debate.

According to the tracking survey, Trump’s approval jumped nine points from Thursday to Friday, going from 37 percent on Thursday to 46 percent on the morning following the presidential debate. Overall, Trump has experienced a 24 percent bump in approval among likely black voters since Monday:

Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

During a segment on race in America, Trump hammered former Vice President Joe Biden for failing to get anything substantive done for the black community during his 47 years in politics, blasting his 1994 crime bill, specifically.

“Nobody has done more for the black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln — possible exception, but the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I’ve done,” Trump said, citing his strides in criminal justice reform, prison reform, opportunity zones, and historically black colleges and universities.

Trump also claimed that Biden used the term “super predators. While he had used the phrase “predators on our streets” in a 1993 speech defending the crime bill, it was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who used the term “super predators.”

Nonetheless, Biden attempted to defend his record, prompting Trump to ask why he failed to get anything done during his eight years serving in the Obama-Biden administration.

“You were vice president. You keep talking about all these things you’re going to do and you’re going to do this. But you were there just a short time ago and you guys did nothing,” Trump said.

Trump later added, “You know, Joe, I ran because of you.”

“I ran because of Barack Obama, because you did a poor job. If I said you did a good job, I would have never run. I would’ve never run. I ran because of you. I’m looking at you now, you’re a politician. I ran because of you,” he added, noting that Biden represents a typical politician with “all talk” and “no action”:

During the segment, Biden sarcastically referred to Trump as Abraham Lincoln, remarking, “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history.”

“This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn,” he added.

“I said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the black community. I didn’t say ‘I’m Abraham Lincoln.’ I said, ‘Not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done but what I’ve done for the black community,” Trump clarified.

“Now you have done nothing other than the crime bill, which put tens of thousands of black men, mostly, in jail,” Trump said, prompting an “Oh God” from Biden.

“And you know what? They remember it because it you look at what’s happening with the voting right now, they remember that you treated them very, very badly,” he added. “Just take a look at what’s happening out there.”

The Rasmussen Reports tracking poll also showed Trump’s overall approval standing at 51 percent.

