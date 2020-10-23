https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/banks-backs-biden-foia-request/

Congressman Jim Banks has penned a letter to the U.S. State Department, advocating for the “release of any and all information from former Vice President Joe Biden’s private dinners with Chinese President Xi Jinping” pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request from The National Pulse.

“It is imperative that the release of this information is expedited. With such far reaching national importance as these negotiations may contain, and with a critical election soon facing the United States, there should be no higher priority than completing this FOIA request in a timely manner,” the Indiana Congressman emphasized in a letter obtained exclusively by The National Pulse.

In an exclusive comment to the National Pulse, Rep. Banks insisted the information included in the FOIA request could corroborate reports on the Biden’s family relationship with the Chinese Communist Party:

“The American government could be sitting on corroborating evidence that would confirm the NY Post’s reporting and provide additional context to the Biden family’s relationship with Communist China. We need to see these documents as soon as possible.”

The National Pulse submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in response to Biden boasting he had “spent more time in private meetings with Xi Jinping than any world leader.”

The private meetings, involving only Biden, Xi and an interpreter, potentially warrant investigation in light of his family inking billion-dollar contracts with Chinese Communist Party-owned enterprises.

The State Department, however, responded to a response time inquiry by placing the estimated completion date at April 5th, 2023 – more than halfway into a potential Biden presidency. That’s over 300 days closer to election day for 2024 than 2020.

Rep. Banks backed the National Pulse’s FOIA request, writing to the State Department, “I am urging the release of any and all information, including but not limited to times, dates, locations, attendees, transcripts, readouts, and any and all references to or from former Vice President Joe Biden’s private dinners with Chinese President Xi Jinping.”:

READ:

Rep. Banks Letter To State Department.

I am urging the release of any and all information, including but not limited to times, dates, locations, attendees, transcripts, readouts, and any and all references to or from former Vice President Joe Biden’s private dinners with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On April 23, 2020, Mrs. Natalie Winters formally requested the aforementioned information under the Freedom of Information Act. The estimated date of completion for this request is currently April 5, 2023.

The Indiana congressman slammed the three-year delay as “unacceptable”

A 3-year delay is unacceptable not only to myself, but to the American people. The U.S. electorate deserves to know any pertinent and sensitive information that may alter the 2020 presidential election and would have significant ramifications for United States foreign policy and international security regardless of if Mr. Biden is elected president or not.

The letter continues:

Mr. Biden has confirmed publicly that the State Department has documented knowledge of these meetings. Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations panel on January 23rd, 2018, Biden stated: “I’ve spent a lot of time—apparently, I was told by the folks at State—I’ve spent more time in private meetings with Xi Jinping than any world leader. I have 25 hours of private dinners with him, just he and I, and one interpreter.” American citizens reserve the right to know the nature and content of Biden’s conversations with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. This regime has been formally classified by the Department of Defense as the “largest long-term threat to the U.S.” Any private negotiations with a foreign government that poses such a dire threat to U.S. security must be investigated immediately. Additionally, these private dinners may contain quid pro quo deals or informal negotiations that took place without the consent of Congress or any other executive agency. It is thus in the best interest of not only the State Department, but also the Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, Congress, and the American people to declassify this information as quickly as possible to shed light on these discussions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

