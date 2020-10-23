https://onenewsnow.com/church/2020/10/23/pray-and-fast-for-america-and-be-serious-about-it-graham

Evangelist Franklin Graham is calling America to prayer and fasting this Sunday as Election Day draws near.

The election is a little more than a week away – and by all accounts it’s going to be a rough couple of days or weeks. Both political parties are gathering lawyers, and anarchists and rioters are promising to ratchet up the unrest. Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association says America has never had a more important election.

“This election is so critical [for] the direction of our country,” he begins. “[People are hearing] two completely different visions – a vision for socialism and a vision for the America we grew up in. Christians can make a difference in this election.”

He is calling Americans to a day of prayer and fasting this Sunday. “I’m just asking people to take a day to pray and to fast for God to guide and direct this nation and for His will to be done,” he explains to OneNewsNow. “The difference could be people’s prayers.”

And he’s asking believers to be serious about it.

“Sometimes people say with fasting – Well, they’ll do without dessert or they’ll fast and do without [something]. I don’t think that’s what the Bible meant,” the evangelist offers. “I think if you fast, you don’t eat. When your stomach growls a little bit, it’s just a reminder to pray.”

Graham is asking his Christians brothers and sisters to do to one more thing as well: Pass the word.

“I would hope that many people will join me: churches, men’s groups, Sunday School groups, individuals. Let’s just take this Sunday and just give this to the Lord,” he urges.



“And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah. So Judah gathered together to ask help from the Lord; and from all the cities of Judah they came to seek the Lord.” (2 Chronicles 20:3-4)