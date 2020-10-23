https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rumblings-joe-biden-checked-watch-knew-losing/

You know you’re losing a debate when you keep checking your watch.

At least, that’s what the liberal media told us when Papa Bush checked his watch during his presidential debate.

Biden pulling a George H.W. Bush and looking at his watch! pic.twitter.com/X346btU1yC — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 23, 2020

TRENDING: Final Presidential Debate: President Trump vs. China Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, TN — LIVE STREAM

Joe Biden took a long look at his watch during the debate last night.

Joe Biden checks his watch. Time to head back to the basement. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/sKxBnaQ8nU — America Rising (@AmericaRising) October 23, 2020

In 1992, President George Bush checked his watch during a debate with Bill Clinton & Ross Perot. “Only 10 more minutes of this crap,” he later admitted to thinking. But the press destroyed him for it, labeling him out of touch with ordinary Americans. Biden deserves the same. pic.twitter.com/VyAxRzvLw8 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 23, 2020

Why did Joe Biden just check his watch? — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 23, 2020

Others believe it was an Apple Watch.

Joe Biden knows he lost.

In 1992, President George Bush checked his watch during a debate with Bill Clinton & Ross Perot. “Only 10 more minutes of this crap,” he later admitted to thinking. But the press destroyed him for it, labeling him out of touch with ordinary Americans. Biden deserves the same. pic.twitter.com/VyAxRzvLw8 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

