You know you’re losing a debate when you keep checking your watch.

At least, that’s what the liberal media told us when Papa Bush checked his watch during his presidential debate.

Joe Biden took a long look at his watch during the debate last night.

Others believe it was an Apple Watch.

Joe Biden knows he lost.

