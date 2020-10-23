https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/see-ya-people-are-dropping-the-software-company-expensify-after-the-ceo-urged-every-customer-to-vote-for-joe-biden/

David Barrett, CEO of the software company Expensify, is under fire after he sent an email to every one of his customers and urged them to vote for Joe Biden:

SEE YA: People are dropping the software company @Expensify after the CEO urged every customer to vote for Joe Biden

According to Barrett, he didn’t act alone and he had feedback from others at the company:

This is “completely insane”:

And people are dropping the software provider:

Employers, you can save money!

This just seems like a total misuse of your customer data:

And we’re eager to see how much this hurts the company:

The CEO sums it up: “Frankly, we’re sick and tired of partisans on both sides telling us that we need to ally ourselves with one team or another.”

And this guy IS NOT a Trump supporter:

Well said.

