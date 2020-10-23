https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/see-ya-people-are-dropping-the-software-company-expensify-after-the-ceo-urged-every-customer-to-vote-for-joe-biden/

David Barrett, CEO of the software company Expensify, is under fire after he sent an email to every one of his customers and urged them to vote for Joe Biden:

‘Anything less than a vote for Biden is a vote against democracy’: Expensify’s CEO tells us why the company emailed 10 million customers urging them to vote for Biden https://t.co/Ry2weSt9PG via @businessinsider — David Barrett (@dbarrett) October 23, 2020

According to Barrett, he didn’t act alone and he had feedback from others at the company:

Before sending it we had a long discussion, designed to be as inclusive and respectful as possible. In particular, we made a #factcheck Slack room where anyone can contest a factual claim and argue for/against it, then a group of top employees votes on our official opinion. — David Barrett (@dbarrett) October 23, 2020

This is “completely insane”:

So @expensify CEO literally emailed every single registered user/customer with a plea to vote for Joe Biden Completely insane for a 100M+ financial services company and the logical end point of woke capital https://t.co/0wQhyP0GZL — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 23, 2020

And people are dropping the software provider:

Deleting @expensify and never using them again after their founder/CEO blasted this e mail out to customers this morning. pic.twitter.com/QAbYcqoqQs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 23, 2020

Employers, you can save money!

I do have to give my sincere thanks to @dbarrett. He and his company @expensify’s misuse of my personal data to send me a pro-Biden spam email prompted me to do some thinking. Turns out we have the capacity to add users to our QuickBooks and dump his product thus saving money. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 23, 2020

This just seems like a total misuse of your customer data:

Friend of mine who runs a biotech company canceled his @expensify account. He emailed a few of us about it: “If I wanted to pay someone to tell me to vote Democrat I’d enroll in a university” https://t.co/6vpFCmLlNj — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 23, 2020

And we’re eager to see how much this hurts the company:

I can’t explain how proud I am right now… The owner of the company I’m at just sent this staff message Glad there’s leaders with the coconuts to stand up for their values no matter what. If all conservative companies did this, we’d be much better off BAD MOVE @expensify! pic.twitter.com/0sq4YrubY2 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) October 23, 2020

The CEO sums it up: “Frankly, we’re sick and tired of partisans on both sides telling us that we need to ally ourselves with one team or another.”

“Frankly, we’re sick and tired of partisans on both sides telling us that we need to ally ourselves with one team or another.” https://t.co/Vr5e6MIHO5 — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) October 23, 2020

And this guy IS NOT a Trump supporter:

Excellent response, from a non-Trump supporter, to @expensify’s overpoliticization and violation of trust by sending out unsolicited demand to customers that they vote for Biden, CEO’s preferred candidate. This response view undoubtedly shared by most Americans. https://t.co/7VRU0UKgQn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2020

Well said.

