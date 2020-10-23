https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/self-owning-at-its-finest-cnns-swipe-at-the-daily-caller-over-hunter-biden-coverage-is-actually-just-an-indictment-of-cnn-video/

CNN’s post-debate analysis was pretty much what you’d expect: hot garbage.

Donald Trump backed Joe Biden into several corners last night, effectively backing CNN into several corners as well. Which meant that, like Joe Biden, CNN was left having to throw whatever they could think of at the wall in the hopes that it would stick.

Here’s what they came up with:

So, basically, if the public wants to be informed, they need to read the Daily Caller.

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them!

They basically haven’t reported any salient details around any story that makes Joe Biden look bad.

Yep.

This … is CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...