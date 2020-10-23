https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/self-owning-at-its-finest-cnns-swipe-at-the-daily-caller-over-hunter-biden-coverage-is-actually-just-an-indictment-of-cnn-video/

CNN’s post-debate analysis was pretty much what you’d expect: hot garbage.

Donald Trump backed Joe Biden into several corners last night, effectively backing CNN into several corners as well. Which meant that, like Joe Biden, CNN was left having to throw whatever they could think of at the wall in the hopes that it would stick.

Here’s what they came up with:

CNN panelist gives @DailyCaller a shoutout: “You need an encyclopedia to understand what’s going on, because it’s a series of buzzwords that have meaning, perhaps if you’ve been studying the Daily Caller, whatever it is…” pic.twitter.com/fZw2b3eGml — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 23, 2020

So, basically, if the public wants to be informed, they need to read the Daily Caller.

Uhhhh congrats? — Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 23, 2020

weird flex — gabe bones (@Something915) October 23, 2020

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them!

This is actually just an indictment of CNN who is basically admitting that they have not reported any salient details around the Hunter Biden emails story https://t.co/OWEinHzatU — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 23, 2020

They basically haven’t reported any salient details around any story that makes Joe Biden look bad.

I think she also unintentionally called out @CNN for not doing journalism. — Nate Harris (@NateDHarris) October 23, 2020

Gee CNN, maybe cover the story then — NateyBakes (@NateyBakes) October 23, 2020

If only the media would do their jobs, “regular people” would know what he was talking about 🤔 — JrumBeat (@JrumBeat) October 23, 2020

Yep.

The lack of self awareness is incredible. Hmmm I wonder why people aren’t up to date on certain earth shattering news stories. — Darth Crypto (@DarthCryptoTFC) October 23, 2020

Self-owning at its finest right here folks. — A (@I_gave_you_powr) October 23, 2020

This … is CNN.

