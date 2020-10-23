https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cotton-covid-coronavirus-relief/2020/10/23/id/993479

More coronavirus stimulus legislation should be tailored and targeted to people in need, including to help people who would ordinarily be working in professions that require a great deal of personal contact, but the nation should not spend trillions of dollars on things that don’t relate to the virus, Sen. Tom Cotton said Friday.

“(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and Democrats want to give a no-strings-attached bailout to cities and states with long-standing fiscal problems,” the Arkansas Republican said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We have no problem providing money to cities and states to help address their virus-related costs … negotiations are ongoing. I don’t know when they’re going to wrap up.”

Meanwhile, Cotton said he isn’t really looking at the bill from the standpoint of how much it will cost, but instead by the policies that the bill would affect.

Cotton also on Friday discussed the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Google and the controversy over Twitter and Facebook’s blocking the New York Post’s articles about Hunter Biden and emails outlining activities in China and Ukraine.

“They’re both incredibly important,” said Cotton. “I think a lot of conservatives and Republicans across the country have always felt that these companies are biassed against their viewpoints. Now they feel it’s an open declaration of war. These are some of the biggest and most powerful companies in the history of mankind and they got that power under the protection of federal law. Federal law since the mid-1990s has given them total immunity for any lawsuit that is published on their platforms.”

If such companies want to act as editors and censor what appears on their sites, they should face the same liability rules traditional media outlets face, said Cotton, so Congress needs to repeal their immunity protections.

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he added, “there are going to be questions about whether or not Joe Biden and his family and the administration is exposed to pressure from China from the Chinese Communist Party oligarchs, it’s the same thing Democrats have accused Donald Trump of facing for four years without any evidence.”

