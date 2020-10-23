https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/sen-lindsey-graham-schedules-zuckerberg-dorsey-hearing-for-november-17-yes-after-the-election/

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced the date for when Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the recent censorship of news article on Hunter Biden, but it’s not going to happen until after the election:

So, like an after-action report?

This is not a good look, GOP:

Statement here:

The two social media CEOs will be testifying on Section 230 next week, however, but in front of the Senate Commerce Committee:

And, to think, Lou Dobbs was THIS pissed at Sen. Graham BEFORE this news:

This is not the type of coverage Sen. Graham wants before his own election. Sheesh:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...