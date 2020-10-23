https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/23/sen-lindsey-graham-schedules-zuckerberg-dorsey-hearing-for-november-17-yes-after-the-election/

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced the date for when Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the recent censorship of news article on Hunter Biden, but it’s not going to happen until after the election:

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on November 17 on censorship and suppression of news articles — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 24, 2020

So, like an after-action report?

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announces CEOs of Twitter and Facebook will testify voluntarily on Nov. 17 “to review the companies’ handling of the 2020 election.” — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) October 23, 2020

This is not a good look, GOP:

November 17 … great job Republicans … 🙄 https://t.co/8rcqwrDUOd — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 24, 2020

Statement here:

INBOX: Facebook and Twitter CEOs testifying on Nov. 17, per Sen. Graham. pic.twitter.com/HEeE6SlMVG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2020

The two social media CEOs will be testifying on Section 230 next week, however, but in front of the Senate Commerce Committee:

Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are already scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. https://t.co/sRXZUukzPM — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) October 23, 2020

And, to think, Lou Dobbs was THIS pissed at Sen. Graham BEFORE this news:

Lou Dobbs is telling South Carolina residents not to vote for Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/vQ67BZZN6P — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 23, 2020

This is not the type of coverage Sen. Graham wants before his own election. Sheesh:

The Lincoln Project rarely agrees with Lou Dobbs, but today we join in his sentiments that South Carolinians should not re-elect the spineless, do-nothing, dead weight Senator Lindsey Graham. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/UPYdoqW4gO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

