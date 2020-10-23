https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522559-senate-gop-to-drop-documentary-series-days-before-election-hitting-china-dems

Senate Republicans will release a documentary series hitting China and congressional Democrats over the coronavirus pandemic just days before the election.

The conference on Friday teased a trailer for the five-part series on its Twitter page, saying it will feature “never-before-seen footage” and interviews with several GOP senators.

Never-before-seen footage. Behind the scenes stories. America is in this fight together. And—together—it’s a fight America will win. — THE INVISIBLE ENEMY: A five-part original series. Dropping 10.28.2020 See y’all then. pic.twitter.com/hUKCEHCIC8 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a virus starts in a country that is refusing to share information, it sets you back,” Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioBipartisan group of senators call on Trump to sanction Russia over Navalny poisoning Trump’s new interest in water resources — why now? Senate Intel leadership urges American vigilance amid foreign election interference MORE (R-Fla.) says in a trailer for the series, referring to China.

Several Republicans, including Sens. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoHillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference GOP senators call on Trump to oppose nationalizing 5G Energy innovation bill can deliver jobs and climate progress MORE (Wyo.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzQuinnipiac poll finds Biden, Trump tied in Texas China could cut our access to critical minerals at any time — here’s why we need to act The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Two weeks out, Trump attempts to rally the base MORE (Texas) and Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSenate Judiciary to vote on subpoena for Twitter CEO next week Government efforts to ‘fix’ social media bias overlooks the destruction of our discourse Trump faces unusual barrier to COVID-19 aid: GOP allies MORE (Tenn.), also say Democrats were “obsessed” with impeachment in the early months of the pandemic, and Cruz accuses them of being “much more focused on attacking the president” than tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers in the series will also praise President Trump Donald John TrumpMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: ‘I would transition from the oil industry’ MORE’s response to the pandemic, noting that he closed most travel from China and that many businesses were shut down, though those efforts were spearheaded by state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the first time in the history of the country, we had a government that shut down the economy,” says Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (Pa.).

The series — premiering Oct. 28 and titled “The Invisible Enemy” — looks to defend Trump on what is emerging as the defining issue of the election. Polls have shown the majority of voters disapprove of the way the president has handled the pandemic as cases across the country spike.

Trump has come under withering criticism from Democrats over the spread of COVID-19 across the country, with lawmakers saying the White House did not take serious enough action early on to blunt the virus’s spread.

“Learning to live with it?” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: ‘I would transition from the oil industry’ MORE said at Thursday’s debate after Trump said people were adjusting to life with the pandemic. “People are learning to die with it.”

It’s unclear how much impact the series will have given a spike in early voting, with millions of people having already mailed in their ballots or visited early voting polling places.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

