As Twitchy readers know, Dar’shun Kendric, a George Democrat Rep, really thought Trump meant an actual coyote was bringing children across the border.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face, we did.

Welp, even when people tried to explain what the term actually means she just kept on doubling down. Hey, we get it, admitting you made a HUGE mistake on social media is hard but trying to write it off and blaming ‘keyboard bandits’ for the mistake only ends up with you in ratio HELL.

And here we are.

Lol. These keyboard bandits sure do talk big behind their keyboards. I want you all you know all you’re doing is getting me MORE followers not less. By all means, keep being annoying. 😂🤣😂🤣🤦🏾‍♀️ — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

How could she NOT know what a coyote is?

Especially as a Rep?

C’mon, man!

….People really think I wake up this early in the morning to read their hateful posts LOL. Bye. I got money to make and people to serve. Have fun arguing with yourselves. — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

And silly tweets to write.

Minimum wage is left up to the states? How does that even work?! #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Her whole timeline is just one ratio after another.

Oh honey – we’re not laughing WITH YOU, we’re laughing AT YOU. You might want to get a refund on that degree because – you not smart. pic.twitter.com/wWM8sJmEvt — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RedState Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RedStateGirlz) October 23, 2020

They’re just tagging along to see what pops out off the top of your head next. Sort of like a demolition derby. — longhawl (@longhawl) October 23, 2020

Not annoyed, amused at your lack of intelligence. pic.twitter.com/ozf4a6yFkB — MissDaune🇺🇸 (@MissD81941647) October 23, 2020

Feel free to keep displaying ignorance so you can “gain followers”. Priorities. — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) October 23, 2020

I’m just here for the laugh and ratio of course. — Libby (@libbala) October 23, 2020

You’re getting more followers, you say? Who wants to tell her? — Flyer (@bama_flyer) October 23, 2020

There is definitely much entertainment value here.

I’m happy for your social media success. — C’mon Man! (@cheapoldbstd) October 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

