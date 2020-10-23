https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/shes-not-owned-shes-not-georgia-dem-rep-who-didnt-know-what-a-coyote-was-doubles-down-and-lol/

As Twitchy readers know, Dar’shun Kendric, a George Democrat Rep, really thought Trump meant an actual coyote was bringing children across the border.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face, we did.

Welp, even when people tried to explain what the term actually means she just kept on doubling down. Hey, we get it, admitting you made a HUGE mistake on social media is hard but trying to write it off and blaming ‘keyboard bandits’ for the mistake only ends up with you in ratio HELL.

And here we are.

How could she NOT know what a coyote is?

Especially as a Rep?

C’mon, man!

And silly tweets to write.

Her whole timeline is just one ratio after another.

There is definitely much entertainment value here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

MALARKEY! Media trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden after his comments on closing the oil industry just makes him look WORSE

‘Whiny and ignorant at BEST’: Mollie Hemingway SHUTS Karen Tumulty down for playing the ‘woman card’ to defend Lesley Stahl

MUH RUSSIA! Richard Grenell BUSTS Biden spox who’s already doing damage control around Hunter and tonight’s debate

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...