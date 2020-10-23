https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/since-the-lincoln-projects-got-nothin-but-bullying-melania-again-you-know-trump-won-the-final-debate-and-they-cant-deal/
You’d think after The Lincoln Project was caught peddling Iranian disinformation to hurt Trump and intimidate voters they’d be a little more careful about what they tweet or quote-tweet, but nope. Seems the Rick Wilson Klan can’t resist bullying Melania Trump.
Says a lot about who they are and ain’t none of it good.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020
Now we watched the video and honestly to us it looks like she may have lost her balance at the point she pulls her hand away; those heels are incredibly high and that carpet is incredibly lush. But if it gives them a Trump-hate chubby to pretend she didn’t want to hold his hand more power to them.
Wow what? Don’t get it.
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 23, 2020
What a surpsie, the joke of an organization .@ProjectLincoln has an anti-Trump hard on again.
— MJ (@Djm4Mj) October 23, 2020
Wow you are ignorant
— Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) October 23, 2020
These comments confirm what I already knew. Trump won the debate….
— Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) October 23, 2020
Yup. If they’re focused on the way Melania held his hand they got nothin’.
You dudes are insane.
— Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) October 23, 2020
Everyone at @ProjectLincoln is an anti-Trump boner.
— johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) October 23, 2020
My hubby and I hold hands. Sometimes he swats my hand away and sometimes I do that to him it’s just a game we play. Anyone who is assuming the relationship between two people is someone who wishes they had that closeness in theirs. Jealous people are the biggest gossip mongers
— Kaytie (@kmhlpn) October 23, 2020
Seriously, it’s all they have.
— JustSusan (@sjwillad) October 23, 2020
Yup.
It’s all they have.
