https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/since-the-lincoln-projects-got-nothin-but-bullying-melania-again-you-know-trump-won-the-final-debate-and-they-cant-deal/

You’d think after The Lincoln Project was caught peddling Iranian disinformation to hurt Trump and intimidate voters they’d be a little more careful about what they tweet or quote-tweet, but nope. Seems the Rick Wilson Klan can’t resist bullying Melania Trump.

Says a lot about who they are and ain’t none of it good.

Now we watched the video and honestly to us it looks like she may have lost her balance at the point she pulls her hand away; those heels are incredibly high and that carpet is incredibly lush. But if it gives them a Trump-hate chubby to pretend she didn’t want to hold his hand more power to them.

Wow what? Don’t get it. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 23, 2020

What a surpsie, the joke of an organization .@ProjectLincoln has an anti-Trump hard on again. — MJ (@Djm4Mj) October 23, 2020

Wow you are ignorant — Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) October 23, 2020

These comments confirm what I already knew. Trump won the debate…. — Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) October 23, 2020

Yup. If they’re focused on the way Melania held his hand they got nothin’.

You dudes are insane. — Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) October 23, 2020

Everyone at @ProjectLincoln is an anti-Trump boner. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) October 23, 2020

My hubby and I hold hands. Sometimes he swats my hand away and sometimes I do that to him it’s just a game we play. Anyone who is assuming the relationship between two people is someone who wishes they had that closeness in theirs. Jealous people are the biggest gossip mongers — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) October 23, 2020

Seriously, it’s all they have. — JustSusan (@sjwillad) October 23, 2020

Yup.

It’s all they have.

***

Related:

And THEY make fun of Trump?! HA! Lots and lots and LOTS of blue-check libs don’t know what a coyote is (screenshots)

She’s not owned! She’s NOT! Georgia Dem Rep who didn’t know what a ‘coyote’ was DOUBLES down and LOL

MALARKEY! Media trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden after his comments on closing the oil industry just makes him look WORSE

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

