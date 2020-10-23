https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/since-the-lincoln-projects-got-nothin-but-bullying-melania-again-you-know-trump-won-the-final-debate-and-they-cant-deal/

You’d think after The Lincoln Project was caught peddling Iranian disinformation to hurt Trump and intimidate voters they’d be a little more careful about what they tweet or quote-tweet, but nope. Seems the Rick Wilson Klan can’t resist bullying Melania Trump.

Says a lot about who they are and ain’t none of it good.

Now we watched the video and honestly to us it looks like she may have lost her balance at the point she pulls her hand away; those heels are incredibly high and that carpet is incredibly lush. But if it gives them a Trump-hate chubby to pretend she didn’t want to hold his hand more power to them.

Yup. If they’re focused on the way Melania held his hand they got nothin’.

Yup.

It’s all they have.

