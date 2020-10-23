https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/singer-songwriter-jerry-jeff-walker-mr-bojangles-fame-dies-aged-78?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas country music legend Jerry Jeff Walker has died at age 78.

The singer songwriter, who wrote late-’60s hit Mr. Bojangles, passed away on Friday, reports CNY News. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Walker wrote “Mr. Bojangles,” a song popularized by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Sammy Davis, Jr., but he was also known for songs “Gettin’ By,” “Sangria Wine,” and Ray Wylie Hubbard’s, “Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and Gary P. Nunn’s, “London Homesick Blues.”

Born Ronald Clyde Crosby, Walker grew up in a musical family in Oneonta, New York. He got his start in the Greenwich Village folk scene and adopted the stage name Jerry Jeff Walker in the mid ’60s.

Walker battled throat cancer three years ago and subsequently wrote the 2018 album It’s About Time.

