Someone from Fort Bragg’s social media staff didn’t realize they were logged into the wrong account. Whoops!
(Fort Bragg has since nuked their twitter after seemingly lying about being hacked. DOUBLE WHOOPS!) pic.twitter.com/h5dGUjwiuL
— Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 21, 2020
When you use the official Fort Bragg twitter account to send text messages…
Only thing that’d make this story better is if it happened in Fort Dix
— Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 21, 2020
UPDATE
PR damage control: tits and bush take the fall. Real talk someone shouldn’t have lost their job over this- I’m sorry for any harm done https://t.co/QjEQ7ofVBL pic.twitter.com/ylvfajG3Bj
— Quinn Finite (@quinnfinite10) October 22, 2020