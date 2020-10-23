https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/10/23/struggling-sen-schumer-forces-senate-closed-session-lasts-15-minutes/

Wednesday Democrats announced that they would boycott the Judiciary Committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett. Instead of showing up for the vote they set up over-sized photos in their chairs of people who could lose their Obamacare insurance. This stunt didn’t accomplish anything except to signal to frustrated resistance Democrats that their representatives are willing to fight every inch of the way to oppose Barrett. Democrats want outrage, not the calm collegiality (and the hug) offered by Sen. Feinstein.

Today those efforts to impress the angry base continued as Democrats made a number of moves to delay progress toward Barrett’s confirmation:

The procedural maneuvering began as soon as the Senate convened, with Schumer forcing all senators for a “live quorum call,” a roll call where every senator has to declare that they are present. He then called for an in-person vote to proceed with the legislative session, and forced the Senate to convene for a rare closed session to “talk face to face about what this might mean for the country.”

The Washington Post has more on Schumer’s closed session maneuver:

“I believe the Senate majority is on the precipice of making a colossal and historic mistake,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said as he moved to close the Senate.

Referring to the Senate and the Supreme Court, Schumer said the “damage to Americans’ faith in these institutions could be lasting, so before we go any further, we should shut off the cameras, close the Senate and talk face-to-face about what this might mean for the country.”

The move immediately garnered attention from the media:

The Washington Post:

Politico:

“Long shot to succeed, but why not?”

But before any momentum could build in support of it, the closed session was over. It lasted less than 20 minutes:

Schumer quickly whined about the stunt’s failure on Twitter:

As did other Democrats:

Again, Democrats know this isn’t likely to accomplish anything. That’s not really the point. The point is to signal to the base that they are fighting, fighting, fighting. So even though this was a failure, they probably accomplished what they set out to accomplish. Tonight the evening news will report they gave every last ounce of effort to oppose the nominee. In any case, here’s the bottom line from the Post:

Barrett’s confirmation, which has produced a rancorous yet truncated fight in the Senate, is all but assured at this point. She has the support of nearly all GOP senators, and needs only a simple majority of the Senate to clear two key floor votes en route to becoming a justice.

Here’s Schumer forcing the closed session to strike a pose for the cameras:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...