David Barrett, the CEO for the financial and expense management company Expensify, emailed 10 million of his customers this week to urge them to vote for Joe Biden, telling them that refusing to cast a ballot for the Democratic candidate is tantamount to voting “against democracy.”

Expensify customers began posting copies of the email on social media earlier this week. “You know what to do: Show up on November 3rd and vote for Biden,” Barrett writes in the letter, claiming also that Trump is working to suppress the vote and that the election itself is “about the very foundation of our nation.”

Barrett told CBS MoneyWatch this week that his company is “trying to do what we can to support and defend democracy against voter suppression.”

“It wasn’t done as a business calculation,” he added. “But in the end, I think it’ll be good for business.”

