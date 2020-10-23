https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/tgp-pro-shot-photos-president-trump-rally-erie-pa-part-one/
President Trump held a campaign rally last Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania. A massive MAGA crowd turned out on a chilly autumn day with a cool breeze off of Lake Erie that lifted flags high much of the evening.
These photos are presented as a you-are-there travelogue for all the Trump supporters who can’t get to the rallies this fall.
Satellite parking for the Trump rally in Erie, PA at Waldameer Water World, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Laker Erie seen from parking lot at Waldameer Water World park in Erie, PA, October 20, by Kristinn Taylor
Police controlling traffic outside President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Giant poster of President Trump outside Erie, PA rally, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Crowd building at airport site of President Trump rally in Erie, PA October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Opening prayer at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
National anthem performed by Jake Banta of Jake’s Blues at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, by Kristinn Taylor
Supporter interviewed by Erie News Now at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporter interviewed by Erie News Now at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) fires up the crowd at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Sound man working the board at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters high in the stands await arrival of President Trump at rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Seal is on the podium for President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Close up of presidential seal on podium at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Scott Presler speaking on RSBN at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporter checking her phone before start of President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters behind podium awaiting arrival of President Trump at rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Air Force One arrives at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Close up of tail of Air Force One at President Trump rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Crowd holds phone cameras high for arrival of President Trump at rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Door is opened on Air Force One for arrival of President Trump at rally in Erie, PA, October 20, photo by Kristinn Taylor
