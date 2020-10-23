https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/that-makes-obama-a-nazi-right-epic-thread-just-shreds-bidens-lie-about-obama-never-separating-children-from-parents-at-the-border/

Joe Biden told a lot of WHOPPERS during his final debate with Trump, but the one about the Obama administration never separating children from their parents at the border was YUGE. Obama himself said he wanted it to be a deterrent for those illegally crossing the border but whatever, Sleepy Joe.

This thread has ALL the receipts, and then some:

“The Obama administration never separated children from their parents.” This is an outright lie that can easily be disproven by performing a quick Google search. https://t.co/TsEB8bRqY3 pic.twitter.com/RzEXr50NyE — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

And clearly, he did a quick Google search:

Can someone tell me how this is different from anything Trump has ever said? Was Obama called a Nazi and a white supremacist? Remember, Biden was his VP and NEVER spoke out against “racial injustices” at the southern US border. #Debates2020 #BidenWon pic.twitter.com/jM5RZdLHCI — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Border policies are only fascist when it’s a Republican in office, duh.

Oh look. Obama and Biden detained children at the border and separated them from their parents. I guess that makes Obama/Biden white nationalist, Nazi “Poor Boys.” #Debates2020 #BidenWon pic.twitter.com/a57jfMlX2o — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Guess so.

Them’s the rules.

Here is Obama (and let’s remember that Biden was his VP) talking about losing children to sex traffickers and sending unaccompanied minors “back where they came from.” Joe Biden NEVER said a word about this while he was VP. #Debates2020 #BidenWon pic.twitter.com/AdNjmziTX3 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

We honestly don’t remember Joe talking about much when he was VP, except when he told Black Americans Romney would put them back in chains and asked some guy in a wheelchair to stand up. Oh yeah, and that hot mic moment where he called Obamacare a big f’ing deal …

Class act, Joe.

I’m so old that I remember when putting children in cages, and separating children from their parents, was a good thing. In fact, it was so good that Biden didn’t do a fcking thing to stop it. #Debates2020 #BidenWon pic.twitter.com/HiXDBqOE1a — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Hey, we’re that old too because we remember it as well.

Regarding border security, children detention centers, child separations, losing children to sex traffickers, Biden has done EVERYTHING he accuses Trump of. Yet he calls Trump “xenophobic” and a “racist.” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Let’s be fair though, Biden thinks he’s running for re-election as Obama’s VP most of the time, except when he thinks he’s running for the Senate.

The Obama / Biden team incarcerated immigrants, denied them an opportunity for asylum, used tear gas against them at the border, released children to sex traffickers, separated children from their parents and more. Biden never objected. Not even once. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Not even once.

But don’t worry. Biden is TOTALLY going to fix it now. On the heels of 8 years of doing NOTHING. And he’s totally not a racist for doing the things that he has accused Trump of. #BidenWon — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

Don’t worry. Biden has accomplished little other than one of the most racist crime bills in history over the past 47 years but NOW he’ll fix the mess he helped create. Or something.

In conclusion, the Obama / Biden border policies were a complete disaster. I must give credit where it is due, and the credit goes to Trump for cleaning up the border. Period. But leftists want to go back to those policies because “Cheeto Mussolini”? No. Hell no. #BidenWon — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 23, 2020

No. Hell no.

#TrumpWon

***

