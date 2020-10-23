https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/the-lincoln-project-tries-way-too-hard-to-impress-the-woke-popular-kids-and-winds-up-getting-one-hell-of-a-swirly/

The fine folks at the Lincoln Project have enjoyed some pretty mad love from the Left, but it appears they may be coming perilously close to wearing out their welcome.

They assumed they were safe when they tweeted this last night:

Donald Trump is the most racist president in American history. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020

Little did they know they’d kicked a hornet’s nest:

10 of the first 12 presidents enslaved Black people. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 23, 2020

twelve different presidents literally owned slaves https://t.co/tygRDuYRM9 — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) October 23, 2020

I meannnn are we counting the ones that owned slaves, or nah? https://t.co/xTtWozpYKN — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) October 23, 2020

Um… back to school, folks! Trump’s got a fair amount of competition on that front (hello, slaveholders!), so let’s just say… “in the last decade…” https://t.co/QWWI1c7IrZ — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) October 23, 2020

I hate Trump but we have had presidents that owned people https://t.co/XeSfe1FQ6f — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 23, 2020

This only makes sense if you’ve whitewashed centuries of American history. https://t.co/an511PDGke — Liam Hogan (@Limerick1914) October 23, 2020

the giveaway for this argument is that its almost always made by white ppl https://t.co/tuvzrWlGZR — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 23, 2020

Y’all have zero authority on this one. https://t.co/JHKThhLUs7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 23, 2020

Democrats, please stop giving them money. https://t.co/FLmRmDsBuG — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) October 23, 2020

There’s so much more where all that came from. Just hook it to our veins.

Woke v. Never Trump is perfection. pic.twitter.com/8VCddlOi8i — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 23, 2020

This is pretty awesome. @ProjectLincoln is the kid in class who shouts something absurd then looks around for approval and everyone just shakes their head. pic.twitter.com/fjo7nLGM4p — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 23, 2020

We’re here for this.

