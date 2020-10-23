https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-mocking-is-extreme-for-daniel-jones/
DANIEL JONES. 80-YARD RUN.
📺: #NYGvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/zI1GumCyn0
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2020
Daniel Jones trips during 80 yard run.
“I tried to run faster than I was running, and got caught up. We finished the drive, scored a touchdown, so that was a relief to me for sure,” Jones said after the game.
One of the greatest plays in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/S6BGDlEb2t
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 23, 2020