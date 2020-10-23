https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-mocking-is-extreme-for-daniel-jones/

October 23, 2020

Daniel Jones trips during 80 yard run.

“I tried to run faster than I was running, and got caught up. We finished the drive, scored a touchdown, so that was a relief to me for sure,” Jones said after the game.

