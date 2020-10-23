https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/panicking-kamala-harris-responds-questions-bidens-vow-shut-us-oil-industry-joe-biden-not-going-ban-fracking-video/

They’re panicking.

Joe Biden really screwed up last night during the debate when he fell right into President Trump’s trap and admitted he will shut down the US oil industry.

Even the liberal moderator was shocked by Joe Biden’s statement.

Barack Obama was right when he said “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.”

Biden tried to clean up his mess after the debate by telling reporters afterward that he wants to end subsidies for fossil fuels and that “we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

Biden claimed workers will not lose their jobs and that they will be able to find new jobs in alternative energy.

On Friday, Kamala Harris played clean up crew when reporters asked her about Biden’s vow to shut down the oil industry.

“Let me be clear, Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking!” Kamala Harris told reporters after she deplaned in Georgia.

JUST IN: Sen. Kamala Harris responds to questions on Biden energy policy: “Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking.” pic.twitter.com/BZu84AZWDq — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both repeatedly promised to ban fracking if they win the US election.

Now they’re backpedaling because millions of Americans in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Dakota and other states would lose their jobs.

Roll the tape!

